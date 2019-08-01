Senate Confirms Covington Partner, IRS Atty For Tax Court

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed a Covington & Burling LLP partner and an Internal Revenue Service attorney to become judges on the U.S. Tax Court. Emin Toro and Courtney Dunbar Jones were confirmed in the Senate by voice vote Thursday to 15-year terms on the U.S. Tax Court. (iStock) Covington partner Emin Toro will serve a 15-year term on the Tax Court after the Senate confirmed him by voice vote. The Senate also confirmed Courtney Dunbar Jones to a 15-year term on the Tax Court by voice vote. During his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing in May, Toro told the committee that his...

