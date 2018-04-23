PTAB Skeptical Reward Points Patent Can Clear Alice Bar

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board appeared skeptical Thursday that a patent for a reward points program offers a practical application or inventive concept that would be enough to make it eligible under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice ruling. Patent owner Signature Systems LLC says the claimed invention improved what it called “unwieldy” reward point systems in its response to the petition for covered business method review from American Express Co. When American Express challenged the patent, it argued that Signature’s invention was ineligible as abstract under the Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling in Alice v. CLS Bank, which held that abstract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS