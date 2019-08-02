IP Hires: Brown Rudnick, Offit Kurman, Wilson Sonsini

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT) -- In this week’s round of intellectual property attorney moves, Brown Rudnick lands a new chair for its trademark, copyright and advertising practice; Offit Kurman boosts its ranks with four IP specialists; and Wilson Sonsini lands a partner with extensive academic and professional experience in life sciences, business management and IP law. Here are the details on these notable IP hires. Brown Rudnick Boosts DC Office With New TM Chair Peter J. Willsey Brown Rudnick LLP has a new chair for its trademark, copyright and advertising practice group in its Washington, D.C., office, which snapped up the longtime Cooley LLP attorney, along with a former colleague....

