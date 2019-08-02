2 SC Health Laws Give Patients More Control Over Treatment

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT) -- South Carolina enacted two significant changes to health care laws in the 2019 session that benefit patients and providers alike. The changes also move South Carolina in line with the majority of states when it comes to the growing trend of patient empowerment. Amendments to the Adult Health Care Consent Act, and the addition of a Physician Orders for Scope of Treatment program, provide South Carolinians greater ability to control their health care decisions when they lack capacity to make those decisions for themselves. These statutes add tools to allow patients more ways to make their wishes known and to have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS