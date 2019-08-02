RBS Pays Gov't £1B Dividend After Profits Rebound

Law360, London (August 2, 2019, 11:57 AM BST) -- Royal Bank of Scotland said Friday it will hand HM Treasury £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in dividend payments as it continues to recover from a taxpayer bailout at the height of the financial crisis. Royal Bank of Scotland, still 62% owned by the British taxpayer, has announced a big dividend for HM Treasury as it plans to speed up its move back into private hands. (AP) The lender, which is still 62% owned by the British public, has announced plans to speed up its move back to private ownership. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC said the payout, which is larger...

