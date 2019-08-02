Soccer Operator Uncovers Accounting Hole, Readies To Delist

Law360, London (August 2, 2019, 1:00 PM BST) -- A British football pitch operator said Friday that it is preparing to remove its shares from the London Stock Exchange after it uncovered “improper behavior” in its accounting practices stretching back to at least 2010. Goals Soccer Centres PLC said that an internal investigation into how it has been preparing its financial statements has revealed foul play by "a number of individuals" working at the company. The five-a-side football operator, which operates in Britain and the U.S., said on Friday that its full-year results for January to December 2018 would not be ready by the deadline of Sept. 30 because of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS