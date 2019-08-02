Plea Hearing Put Off In £46M Trading Fraud Case

Law360, London (August 2, 2019, 4:35 PM BST) -- A plea hearing for a banker accused of participating in a £46 million ($55.8 million) fraudulent scheme connected to a Libyan sovereign wealth fund was postponed on Friday to allow him to be arraigned at the same time as the company’s former chief executive. Yoshiki Ohmura, a former banker with Julius Baer Group AG, has been charged with fraudulent trading, money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud by abuse of position of trust. He was scheduled for arraignment at Southwark Crown Court on Friday. But Judge Martin Beddoe delayed the matter until Aug. 30, when Frederic Marino, former head of FM Capital Partners, will...

