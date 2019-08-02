Ropes & Gray Steers Vapotherm's $45M Follow-On Offering

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed medical device company Vapotherm raised approximately $45 million on Friday through a Ropes & Gray-led follow-on offering after establishing the price of the offering late Thursday. Vapotherm Inc. priced its 3.1 million share offering at $14.50, totaling $45 million before underwriters potentially exercise their overallotment option. Vapotherm said the underwriters have 30 days to buy up to an additional 465,750 shares of its common stock at the public offering price. Exeter, New Hampshire-based Vapotherm makes noninvasive breathing aids to treat respiratory distress. The company said in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to use...

