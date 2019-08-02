Strine Exit Shines Light On Del. Top Court’s Lack Of Diversity

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The looming retirement of Delaware Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. has pushed to the forefront long-simmering concerns over the state Supreme Court's status as a bulwark of corporation law but a major laggard in the diversity of its all-white and largely all-male makeup. Soon after the chief justice's July 8 announcement that he would leave the bench this fall, some state lawmakers and attorneys began saying that Gov. John Carney should take the retirement as an opening to focus on the racial and ethnic composition of the five-member court, in addition to all-important legal qualifications and capabilities of nominees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS