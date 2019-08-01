Incyte Sues Incysus For Having Too Similar A Name

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Incyte Corp. sued newer rival Incysus Therapeutics Inc. in Delaware federal court on Thursday for allegedly infringing its trademarks by using a similar name and logo design that, Incyte claims, gives a “confusingly” and nearly identical commercial impression. Incyte Corp. and its subsidiary Incyte Holdings Corp. contend that Incysus is infringing on U.S. Trademark Numbers 5,104,367, 3,044,806 and 4,052,607 related to its use of numerous marks containing “INCY” for its goods and services. Incyte’s public stock has also been offered the “INCY” ticker symbol since at least 1993, the suit said. “Incyte has continuously and regularly used the mark...

