Sidley Austin Ups Parental Leave To 14 Weeks For US Attys

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has revamped its parental leave policy, giving 14 weeks of paid leave to its U.S. associates and counsel regardless of their caregiver status. Under the new policy, which took effect Thursday, birthing parents will also receive eight weeks of medical leave, creating 22 weeks total of paid leave. And associates' bonus targets will continue to be prorated to account for any parental leave that they take. New parents are also able to take additional leave by using up to four weeks of their paid time off. Larry Barden, the chair of Sidley Austin's management committee, said in a...

