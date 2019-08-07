Deutsche Bank Sued For €2M Over €320M German Retail Loan

Law360, London (August 7, 2019, 1:44 PM BST) -- The liquidated buyers of a German supermarket portfolio have sued Deutsche Bank in England, claiming they are owed €2 million ($2.2 million) tied to a contract for a €320 million loan. Mercatoria Acquisition BV is suing Deutsche Bank AG claiming it is entitled to payments connected to the loan of €320 million, which was arranged to allow it to buy a group of German super markets spun off by a chain called Karstadt. The holding company filed a commercial suit against the German lender at the High Court on July 18, the particulars of which have only just become available. The dispute...

