International IP Round-Up Stops In Europe, Australia, Brazil

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of international IP developments, Australia differentiates itself from the U.S. on patent eligibility, Brazil looks to tackle its backlog of patent applications, and Germany changes how trade secrets are protected. Australia Ariosa Diagnostics Inc. and Sequenom Inc. have been locked in an international patent battle over prenatal genetic tests. In late June, a judge for the Federal Court of Australia delivered a win to Sequenom, rejecting arguments that its invention wasn’t eligible for a patent. The ruling came four years after the Federal Circuit ruled the corresponding U.S. patent was invalid because it was directed to a natural phenomenon....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS