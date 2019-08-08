Clients Benefit From Law Firm Expense Growth

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT) -- As a business-of-law professional at an AmLaw 100 firm with client-facing responsibilities, I have been witness to many lessons in abstract economics from clients across a variety of industries. While it is certainly true that many of my client-side management counterparts are incredibly sophisticated, there continue to be those who are still unwaveringly seduced by the idea that cheapest is always best. No matter what pricing approach is presented to them, the standard response that “I can get someone else to do it for less” is always locked, loaded and ready for action. This statement is certainly true when the focus...

