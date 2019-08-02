Ex-UBS Compliance Pro Appeals Insider Dealing Sentence

Law360, London (August 2, 2019, 6:44 PM BST) -- A former UBS compliance officer found guilty of insider dealing along with her trader friend is appealing her conviction, her attorney said Friday. Former UBS Group AG employee Fabiana Abdel-Malek has challenged the results in the case, her attorney Julian Christopher of 5 Paper Buildings told Law360 on Friday. Abdel-Malek received a three-year sentence after being convicted of passing family friend Walid Choucair inside information about a series of deals involving companies working with the bank. Christopher declined to comment further on the matter. Choucair was also sentenced to three years in prison. In arguments before the June 27 sentencing, Christopher said that Abdel-Malek...

