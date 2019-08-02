Competitor Poached COO, Investigator, Detective Firm Says

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The former chief operating officer and a senior investigator at a Pittsburgh-area investigations firm broke their noncompete, nonsolicitation and confidentiality clauses when they jumped ship and went to a similar firm, according to a lawsuit and petition for an injunction filed in Pennsylvania state court. Corporate Security and Investigations Inc. — which says it conducts investigations for civil and criminal court cases, employee theft and misconduct, background checks, computer forensics, security assessments and due diligence — said in a complaint filed Thursday that former COO Michael A. Paluselli and senior investigator Robert E. Meinert both left the company in February and...

