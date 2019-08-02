Duke Stumbles In Appeal Of Costly NC Coal Ash Cleanup Plan

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Duke Energy Corp. is facing the possibility of having to spend billions of dollars on what it calls an unnecessarily strict coal ash pit cleanup plan ordered by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, as an administrative law judge on Friday tossed key parts of the company's appeal. Administrative Law Judge Selina Malherbe granted the DEQ's partial motion to dismiss Duke's appeal of the order. Duke is trying to avoid having to excavate nine of its biggest coal ash basins in the state as opposed to instead of simply capping them, a less expensive method that the company says will...

