EU Ready For WTO Showdown Over Turkish Drug Rules

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The European Union on Friday ramped up its World Trade Organization case against Turkish government policies that allegedly discriminate against foreign drug companies in favor of domestic ones, asking Geneva to formally hear the complaint after settlement talks fizzled. Brussels filed its case against Ankara in April, claiming that the Turkish government has effectively forced foreign drugmakers to transfer their production, sensitive technology and patent rights into Turkey in order for their medicines to be reimbursed by that government's health care system. As required by WTO rules, the EU and Turkey held bilateral consultations but were unable to arrive at a...

