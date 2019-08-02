Pierce Bainbridge Beats DQ Bid In $15M Malpractice Row

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler on Thursday lost a bid to disqualify Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP from a $15 million malpractice case in California state court in which BakerHostetler stands accused of causing a client to miss a chance to sue a different firm for malpractice. Judge Glenda Sanders said BakerHostetler had not persuaded her to boot Pierce Bainbridge from the case, which is based on the fact that a former BakerHostetler partner, Thomas Warren, now works at Pierce Bainbridge. “Warren's continuing duty of loyalty to Baker is owed by Warren only, not by his current law firm," the judge said, pointing...

