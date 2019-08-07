NCSL Panel Urges Fed. Law On Taxing Digital Goods

Law360, Nashville, Tenn. (August 7, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A resolution reaffirming support for federal legislation standardizing the taxation of digital goods and services and recognizing the Wayfair decision's impact was passed by a National Conference of State Legislatures' committee on Wednesday, opposed only by New Hampshire's representative. The NCSL Budgets and Revenue Committee voted 18-1 to support a resolution urging Congress to pass the Federal Digital Goods and Services Tax Fairness Act, S.B. 3581, which according to the resolution would address the taxation of digital goods and services, including online streaming services, and would prevent double or discriminatory taxation. The committee took up the measure at the NCSL's annual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS