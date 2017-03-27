Salix Clears Teva's Ulcerative Colitis Drug For 2021 Launch

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. has struck a deal with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. to allow a generic version of its ulcerative colitis drug Apriso to come on the market in 2021, drawing an end to litigation in Delaware federal court. U.S. District Judge Colm E. Connolly on Thursday signed off on the consent judgment enjoining Teva from moving forward with its planned generic until the date agreed upon by the parties. Teva will get a nonexclusive license to market its version of Apriso in the U.S. on Oct. 1, 2021, or earlier if a competing product comes out first, Salix's parent company,...

