CFTC Fintech Chief Set For August Private Sector Jump

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's chief innovation officer, who has led several fintech and cryptocurrency initiatives, will be leaving in mid-August to return to the private sector, the agency said on Friday. Daniel Gorfine served as the agency's first chief innovation officer and director of the fintech-focused LabCFTC since 2017, where he helped formulate market-enhancing innovation, draft policy, including fintech regulations, and ensure that the CFTC stayed in lock-step with digital markets. "We are sad to be losing Dan. He is a thought leader in the federal government on financial technology issues," CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS