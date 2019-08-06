Considering The Current And Future Legality Of CBD

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Candies, beverages, lotions, capsules, tinctures and other products that tout the inclusion and benefits of cannabidiol — better known as CBD — seem to be everywhere from your local dog grooming salon, to your favorite clothing retailer, to your chiropractor’s office. How can these products be increasingly available, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to insist most of them violate the federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act? Some members of Congress and state attorneys general continue to ask similar questions. The maker of the first FDA approved drug with CBD (Epidiolex) on the other hand, has also raised serious...

