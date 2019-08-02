Creditors Flag Proposed Hires In Philly Hospitals’ Ch. 11

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors told the Delaware bankruptcy court Friday the bankrupt operator of two Philadelphia hospitals should not be able to hire a financial services firm and interim chief financial officer it wants to retain in its Chapter 11 because their services may not be needed and they may have conflicts of interest. In an objection filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross’ court, the official committee of unsecured creditors asserted that Center City Healthcare LLC has not shown that its proposal to retain Randstad Professionals LLC and Phil Porter as interim CFO “was an independent exercise of the debtors’ business judgment.”...

