State-Level Chevron Deference Worries Overblown, Atty Says

Law360, Boise, Idaho (August 6, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- As criticisms mount against the federal Chevron deference principle that gives the Internal Revenue Service wide latitude to interpret the scope of ambiguous federal rules, that precedent doesn't typically apply at the state level, a tax attorney said Tuesday. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1984 ruling in Chevron USA Inc. v. NRDC, which held that judges should defer to an agency's reasonable interpretation of an ambiguous statute, generally doesn’t apply to state tax regulations because most states don’t mirror the federal rulemaking process, Jack Cummings of Alston & Bird LLP said at a conference hosted by the Multistate Tax Commission....

