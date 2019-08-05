Swiss Re Buys Quilter's Life & Pension Units For £425M

Law360, London (August 5, 2019, 2:33 PM BST) -- Swiss Re Group said Monday that ReAssure, its British subsidiary, will buy closed-book life insurance and pensions units from Quilter PLC for £425 million ($517 million), after it dropped plans in July to float ReAssure shares amid a cool reception from investors. ReAssure Group has agreed to buy Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance and its subsidiary, Old Mutual Wealth Pensions Trustees, from Quilter, a financial services company. The deal will bring in 200,000 new customer policies and assets of £12 billion, Swiss Re said. “This acquisition continues ReAssure's success in capturing attractive opportunities in a rich pipeline of potential transactions,” said Thierry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS