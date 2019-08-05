Portugal Fines Zurich, 4 Insurers €54M For Price Fixing

Law360, London (August 5, 2019, 12:29 PM BST) -- Portugal’s competition authority has fined four insurance companies and a national branch of Zurich Insurance Group a total of €54 million ($60 million) for engaging in “cartel practices." The Portuguese watchdog raided the Lisbon premises of all the insurers and accused them of cartel practices, although Zurich Portugal said it does not accept the findings. (AP) The country's antitrust watchdog said that, after a long-running investigation, it has found a branch of Zurich Insurance Group and four Portuguese insurers — Lusitania, Fidelidade, Multicare and Seguradoras Unidas — guilty of being involved in an insurance cartel. It also found their board members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS