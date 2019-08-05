Accountant Convicted Of Fraud Banned From Legal Practice

Law360, London (August 5, 2019, 5:55 PM BST) -- A former legal cashier convicted of participating in a £9 million ($11 million) mortgage fraud scheme has been banned from working in the legal profession after he was released from prison. The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal said in a decision dated July 24 but only recently published that Omer Mian, who worked at a Cardiff law firm when he was convicted for his role in the scam, will be permanently barred from working in legal practice. But he will not have to pay a fine, the tribunal ruled. Mian was found guilty of fraud and sentenced to 29 months in prison by...

