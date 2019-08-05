Skadden Steers Hong Kong Investment Firm’s $174M IPO

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong-based AMTD International started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday following a Skadden-led IPO that brought in $173.9 million, according to the investment banking firm’s regulatory filings. AMTD International Inc. started trading under the symbol HKIB after an initial public offering that priced its shares at $8.38 per American depositary share, within its expected price range of $8.10 to $8.48 per share, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The business is the first “homegrown” Hong Kong financial institution and the first Asian independent investment banking firm to list on the New York Stock Exchange, according to...

