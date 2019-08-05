Mexican Retailer Betterware Inks $367M Merger With SPAC

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Home goods retailer Betterware de Mexico said Monday it agreed to a roughly $367 million merger with Mexican special purpose acquisition company DD3 Acquisition Corp. The merged entity will operate as Betterware and will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq, according to a statement. While specific financial terms were not disclosed, the companies said the deal implies an initial enterprise value of about $367 million, which represents a multiple of 8.6 times this year’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for Betterware. Formed in 1995, Betterware, which provides home goods like kitchen and food products as well as tech-enabled furniture,...

