Accountant Gets 3 Years For Swindling His Firm Out Of £3M

Law360, London (August 5, 2019, 8:36 PM BST) -- An accountant was sent to prison on Monday for more than three years for stealing close to £3 million from his company in a scheme that involved diverting huge sums of money from the firm into his own bank account over a period of three years. Judge Griffith sentenced Ben Wiley to three years and eight months in prison after the former DG Robson employee pled guilty in the London court in June to one count of fraud and another of transferring criminal property. Wiley, 28, admitted to abusing his position as DG Robson's accounting officer by transferring £2.94 million ($3.47 million) belonging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS