FCA Probes Securities Firm Amid ‘Serious Concerns’

Law360, London (August 5, 2019, 5:11 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday that it has opened a regulatory investigation into collapsed stockbroker SVS Securities, after it identified “serious concerns” about the way the business was operating. The City regulator said it acted after receiving a tip-off about the assets in which SVS Securities PLC was investing its clients' money. It has opened an investigation into the assets and has suspended SVS from conducting any regulated activities. The FCA has also frozen the company’s accounts, which prompted the directors to apply to the courts on Monday to appoint administrators at Leonard Curtis to take control of the stockbroker....

