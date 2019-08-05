Medical Tech Co. Exits 'Stealth Mode' With $35M Fundraise

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Medical imaging startup Exo Imaging said Monday it is emerging from so-called stealth mode after securing $35 million in its latest funding round, which was led by Intel's venture capital arm. The Series B investments put the company's total fundraising at nearly $50 million, the announcement said. Exo Imaging Inc. is working to develop a diagnostic-grade ultrasound platform for caregivers and clinicians, according to its website. The latest funds will help the company advance through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance process for marketing medical devices in the runup to commercialization, the announcement said. "Our goal is to enable every...

