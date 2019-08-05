Stinson-Led Bank CrossFirst Readies $114M IPO

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Kansas-based CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. on Monday laid out the latest plans for an initial public offering, with the Stinson LLP-led company and several existing investors looking to raise a combined $113.7 million at midpoint. The offering is expected to include about 7.1 million CrossFirst shares, 5.75 million of which are being sold by the company. The bank set the price range for each of its shares between $15 and $17 apiece. CrossFirst said it is also giving underwriters the ability to acquire slightly more than 1 million shares in the offering, meaning the offering could potentially bring in nearly $140 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS