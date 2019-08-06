UK Data Regulator Warns Over Facebook's Currency Plan

Law360, London (August 6, 2019, 1:41 PM BST) -- Britain’s data protection watchdog has added its voice to concerns about Facebook's plans to launch a digital currency and infrastructure, as global regulators warn about risks to privacy and call for greater openness. Elizabeth Denham, who heads up the Information Commissioner's Office, signed a statement addressed to Facebook and 28 other companies behind the Libra currency project on Monday, joining regulators in the U.S., Australia, Canada and the European Union. The watchdogs have asked for detail from the technology giant about how it will process customers’ personal information in line with data protection laws. “Facebook’s involvement is particularly significant, as there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS