Pfizer Defends Arbitration Pact's Confidentiality Language

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO's argument that a provision in Pfizer Inc.'s arbitration agreements is unlawful, because it bars workers from discussing the outcome of their cases, conflicts with rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court and the National Labor Relations Board, Pfizer has told the NLRB. The AFL-CIO had filed an amicus brief in support of NLRB Administrative Law Judge Keltner Locke's finding that employers can't bar workers from discussing the outcome of employment arbitration. The pharmaceutical giant on Friday fought the AFL-CIO's argument that it is hard to think of a legitimate reason for having a "blanket confidentiality requirement," contending that the NLRB...

