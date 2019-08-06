AIG Claims Handler Jailed For Stealing Employer's Money

Law360, London (August 6, 2019, 2:25 PM BST) -- A London-based claims handler at AIG has been handed a two-year prison term after he stole almost £400,000 ($487,000) from the insurance giant by altering claims documents to pocket the payouts, police in London said Tuesday. James Beaver was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court on Monday after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering, City of London Police said. Beaver made 94 false insurance claims and stole the payouts — which totalled £390,000 — by changing customers' bank details to his own. Beaver was sentenced at the court, better known as the Old Bailey, a month after pleading guilty to one...

