Fed Plans To Develop Its Own Real-Time Payment System

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve said Monday that it has decided to build its own real-time payment system to help facilitate nationwide access to faster retail payments, moving ahead with plans for a service that would compete with an already-up-and-running offering backed by big banks. At a Kansas City Fed event, Fed Gov. Lael Brainard announced the central bank’s intent to create what it’s calling the FedNow Service, a real-time, round-the-clock interbank payment and settlement system that the Fed said it expects to bring online by 2023 or 2024. The system would exist alongside a private real-time network launched in 2017 by...

