Number Of Law School Applicants Up Again In 2019

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The number of law school applicants is up for the second year in a row, adding to gains made in 2018, when the number of applicants increased significantly after stagnating for years. According to data released Sunday from the Law School Admission Council, which administers the LSAT, the number of prospective law school students has increased by more than 3% compared to this time last year, with more than 62,000 individuals sending out almost 380,000 applications during the 2019 application season. The bump comes after a large jump in 2018, when the number of applicants swelled to 60,000 after several years...

