China Retreats From Farm Purchase Pledge After Tariff Threat

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Chinese government on Monday threatened to back out of its promise to buy U.S. agricultural products amid bilateral trade negotiations, calling President Donald Trump’s plans to hit another $300 billion of Chinese goods with new tariffs a “serious violation.” A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce, or MOFCOM, said in a statement that Chinese companies have suspended the purchase of U.S. farm goods and that the government will “not rule out” placing tariffs on those American products, days after Trump announced more upcoming tariffs on Chinese exports. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to refrain from imposing more...

