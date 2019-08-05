Swiss Bank To Pay $11M For Hiding US Accounts From IRS

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Swiss bank LLB Verwaltung agreed Monday to pay nearly $10.7 million to the U.S. government for allowing the bank's management to conspire with a Swiss asset manager to help U.S. clients conceal assets and income from the Internal Revenue Service. At its peak LLB Verwaltung, then called LLB-Switzerland, had 93 U.S. clients who held around $200 million in assets brought on by the asset manager, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The manager created nominee structures such as corporations, foundations and trusts to hide the accounts from U.S. authorities, the DOJ said. “The Swiss asset manager provided prospective customers with...

