Chancery Orders Trial On Alleged 'Loan To Own' Art Scam

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday sent a dispute over an art world lender's alleged failure to issue a loan or return artwork put up as collateral to trial, after the purported lender fired his attorneys just ahead of a preliminary injunction argument. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III issued the ruling after setting aside a motion for contempt and sanctions against ACG Capital Co. LLC and Modern Art Services LLC, "art financing" companies that Schindlers Hong Kong Ltd. turned to in early 2017 to hock an estimated $4 million in artwork for a $1.3 million loan. Attorneys for Schindlers, trustee for...

