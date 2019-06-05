Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cellino & Barnes Name Fight Tossed, For Now

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit by personal injury firm Cellino & Barnes PC that accused family members of one of its name partners of unlawfully infringing the firm's well-known trademarks when they launched a rival shop.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford said Stephen Barnes, name partner at the Buffalo-based firm with the catchy jingle and ubiquitous billboards, hadn’t proven that he had the right to bring the case on behalf of Cellino & Barnes.

Barnes has launched an action seeking to dissolve Cellino & Barnes, and under federal court rules and New York business...

New York Western

Trademark

June 5, 2019

