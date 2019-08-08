What OIG Self-Disclosure Guidance Means For HHS Grantees

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Federal research awardees — universities, academic medical centers, companies and others — and their subawardees face significant regulatory oversight aimed to ensure that taxpayer dollars are expended consistent with law and for the purposes for which they are given. In 2016, as part of the 21st Century Cures Act, and parallel with increasing the extramural budget of the National Institutes of Health, Congress expanded the penalties for grant and contract fraud through additions to the Civil Monetary Penalties Law. Specifically, it authorized the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to impose civil monetary penalties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS