Law Firm Leaders: Fenwick & West's Rodger Cole

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Fenwick & West LLP managing partner Rodger Cole did not know much about the technology industry when, as a law student in the Bay Area, he landed a summer associate gig at the firm in 1992. Rodger Cole Fenwick & West managing partner "I had no idea about Silicon Valley at the time," he said. "Working with the firm, I fell in love with working with technology companies." He joined the firm full-time in 1995 and never left. Now in his second year as managing partner, Cole spoke to Law360 recently about the industry's evolving stance on mental health, how the...

