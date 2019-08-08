Employer Insights From 8th Circ. Retaliation Ruling

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT) -- On July 25, 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed the district court’s grant of summary judgment in favor of the employer in Lovelace v. Washington University School of Medicine, a lawsuit alleging retaliation claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Missouri Human Rights Act. The decision reinforces important principles regarding causation and what constitutes a good-faith complaint of discrimination under the MHRA. Factual Background Sandra Lovelace had been employed by Washington University School of Medicine, or WUSM, as a medical assistant for over a decade. At all relevant times, the plaintiff had two...

