Digital Bank Reveals 480K Customers Hit By Data Breach

Law360, London (August 6, 2019, 12:10 PM BST) -- A British digital bank has told nearly half a million customers to change their bank account PIN numbers after it accidentally disclosed the details to staff who were not authorized to have access to the confidential information. Monzo Bank Ltd., which operates via mobile phone apps only, said on Monday that it had been storing the personal identification numbers of approximately 480,000 customers in part of its internal system that its engineers had access to. Less than a fifth of its 2.6 million customers have been affected by the breach, Monzo said. The so-called challenger bank — which says on its...

