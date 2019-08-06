HSBC To Pay Belgium €294M To End Criminal Tax Probe

Law360, London (August 6, 2019, 2:30 PM BST) -- HSBC's Swiss private banking arm has agreed to pay Belgian authorities €294 million ($328 million) to settle another criminal investigation into allegations it helped wealthy clients evade taxes, prosecutors said Tuesday. The agreement between HSBC's Swiss private bank and the Belgian public prosecutor's office will be one of the country's largest criminal settlements if a local court grants approval. (AP) The agreement between HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA and Belgium's public prosecutor's office will be one of the country's largest criminal settlements if approved by a local court at a hearing, expected for September, a spokeswoman for prosecutors in Brussels told Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS