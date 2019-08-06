American Airlines Lands Willkie Partner To Fill GC Seat

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT) -- American Airlines Group on Monday named a Willkie partner and former lawyer for the U.S. Department of the Treasury to lead its legal affairs team as senior vice president and general counsel. Among her duties, Priya Aiyar will be responsible for the airline's corporate governance, litigation, compliance and environmental legal issues, according to the announcement. When she starts in her new role next month, she will replace Paul Jones, who retired earlier this year. In an interview Tuesday, Aiyar said she wasn't looking to move in-house from Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. But it was an opportunity she says she couldn’t...

