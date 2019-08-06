Silver Oak Services Rakes In $500M For 4th PE Fund

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Lower middle market-focused private equity firm Silver Oak Services Partners said Tuesday that it has clinched its fourth fund after receiving $500 million from limited partners, with plans to target investments within industries including health care and consumer services. The fund, called Silver Oak Services Partners Fund IV LP, hit its hard cap, securing capital contributions from investors old and new, according to a statement. The investor base is made up of corporate and public pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, and family offices, among others. The raising of the new fund increases Silver Oak's total assets under management to...

